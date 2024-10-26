Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) has reintroduced its ‘Pawfect’ program, bringing emotional support dogs back to Terminal 2 to assist travelers, airport officials announced.
The initiative, which makes MIAL the only Indian airport offering such a service, features nine trained dogs including a Golden Retriever, a Maltese, a rescued Husky, Shih Tzu, Lhasa Apso, and Labrador. The canine team will be stationed at Terminal 2’s departure areas, including domestic Level 3 and post-immigration sections, from Friday to Sunday between 3 PM and 1 PM.
The program, which was popular before being suspended during the pandemic, aims to reduce travel anxiety and enhance passenger experience at the airport. Among the support dogs is Bella, a Golden Retriever specifically trained to interact with children with special needs.
MIAL, managed by Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL), implemented this program recognizing that air travel can be stressful for many passengers. The dogs are trained to sense and respond to travelers’ moods, providing comfort and creating a more relaxed airport environment.
The initiative is part of MIAL’s broader strategy to transform Mumbai International Airport into India’s largest aerotropolis. AAHL holds a 74 per cent stake in MIAL through a Public-Private Partnership with the Airports Authority of India, which owns the remaining 26 per cent.
The airport’s management expects the program to facilitate social interactions among travelers, with passengers often sharing stories about their own pets while waiting for flights. The service is complimentary and available to all passengers traveling through Terminal 2 during the designated hours.
