Paytm First Games partners with Daraz to expand services to South Asian markets

India-based gaming platform Paytm First Games eyes international expansion by partnering with online shopping marketplace Daraz.

The gaming platform will partner with Daraz to further expand into South Asian markets. The company has launched its premium gaming app in Bangladesh, and will soon expand to Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar.

Paytm Games has recently seen a surge in usage in India owing to the nationwide lockdown in light of Covid-19.

“This partnership will help Paytm First Games get access to one of the fastest-growing gaming regions in Asia,” the company said.

The platform launched in Bangladesh in partnership with Daraz will be named ‘Daraz First Games.’ The app will offer gaming content across multiple genres including casual and arena games in multiple formats. It will also include fantasy games on the platform in the future.

Daraz will also launch a ‘redemption centre’ for customers where customers can redeem their gaming points.

"Mobile gaming has been exploding in the South Asia region and we endeavour to partner with players who share the same mission. We are thrilled to partner with Daraz to launch a world-class gaming experience in Bangladesh and hope to replicate the same success with games like Ludo and eSports," said Sudhanshu Gupta, COO, Paytm First Games.

Edouard Gheerbant, Chief Growth Officer - Daraz Group said, “With the launch of Daraz First Games, we are building a platform to offer exciting and immersive games for Daraz users. This platform will enable Daraz to capture the fast-growing mobile games market opportunity in South Asia.”

Daraz First Games will offer more than 100 games, including the popular ones from Paytm First Games’ stack like Ludo, Block Puzzle, Retro Tetris, 3D Highway Racer, Crazy Shooter, Candy Match and Ninja-Duo.