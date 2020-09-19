Penguin India to publish Gulzar’s memoir

School’s out for those not connected
Penguin Random House India on Friday announced that it will be publishing a new book by renowned Indian poet, lyricist and film director Gulzar.
Gulzar will recount his encounters with the stalwarts of Indian cinema, art, literature and music in the book, the working title for which is ‘Actually... I Met Them: A Memoir’.
He will be penning candid anecdotes about his association with some of the most iconic people from his past, including Satyajit Ray, RD Burman, Kishore Kumar, Bimal Roy, Ritwik Ghatak, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Pandit Ravi Shankar, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Mahasweta Devi and Samaresh Basu, among others.
The book will also include rare photographs.
“Memories don’t dry up really. They keep floating somewhere between the conscious and the subconscious mind. It’s a great feeling to swim there sometime. Pick up a few bubbly moments and cherish them again,” said the author.
“I was fortunate to be born in the era of some of the greatest masters, and was lucky that I actually met them. I got a chance to work with a few. There were Gurus, friends and colleagues among them,” he added.
The book will be published under the Hamish Hamilton imprint in 2021.
