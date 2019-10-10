Variety

Peter Handke and Olga Tokarczuk win Nobel prizes for literature

Reuters STOCKHOLM | Updated on October 10, 2019 Published on October 10, 2019

The winners of the Nobel Prize for Literature for 2018 and 2019   -  Twitter/ @NobelPrize

Austria's Peter Handke won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Literature, and the postponed 2018 award went to Polish author Olga Tokarczuk, the Swedish Academy said on Thursday.

Handke won the 2019 prize for “for an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience,” the Academy said in a statement.

The 2018 prize, delayed by one year after a sexual assault scandal rocked the award-giving Academy, went to Tokarczuk for “for a narrative imagination that with encyclopaedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life.”

