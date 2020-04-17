Pink Floyd full-length concerts every Friday for free on YouTube

English rock band Pink Floyd is all set to stream full-length archival concerts every Friday beginning from today, April 17, at noon Eastern time, as per media reports.

The first concert that will be streamed is Pink Floyd's 1994 Pulse concert film, recorded at Earls Court in London during the band's 'Division Bell Tour.' The film will be shared via YouTube.

"We'd like to wish you all the best, and hope that you and your families are staying safe and well in these difficult times," read a statement shared on the band's Facebook page. "We will continue to post as normal to hopefully give you some interesting and diverting images, music and video to help us all get through this."

The legendary band had been sharing snippets and short videos for its archives, especially after the global lockdown, was imposed.

Another iconic band that is streaming their concerts is Metallica. The band has decided to allay Monday blues as it has claimed the first day of the week to release their concerts on YouTube at 8 pm ET for free.

The band is taking donations to its All Within My Hands foundation during each broadcast. Two weeks ago, the band announced $350,000 in donations to several charities geared towards COVID-19 relief.

Another stellar jam band Phish is treating fans to #PhishDinnerAndAMovie every Tuesday starting at 8:30 p.m. ET every week. One of the band members provides a dinner recipe for fans to enjoy during the live stream via webcast.livephish.com. Radiohead, an English rock band, will also stream a concert every Thursday at 5 p.m. ET.

The live streaming of old concerts of iconic bands have come after Andrea Bocelli, an opera singer, broke world records after his Easter Sunday’ live concert -- Music For Hope.

The performance has become the biggest live-streamed classical music event of all time, with a combined 35 million people viewing the 30-minute concert.