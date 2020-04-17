Pink Floyd full-length concerts every Friday for free on YouTube

Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
English rock band Pink Floyd is all set to stream full-length archival concerts every Friday beginning from today, April 17, at noon Eastern time, as per media reports.
The first concert that will be streamed is Pink Floyd's 1994 Pulse concert film, recorded at Earls Court in London during the band's 'Division Bell Tour.' The film will be shared via YouTube.
"We'd like to wish you all the best, and hope that you and your families are staying safe and well in these difficult times," read a statement shared on the band's Facebook page. "We will continue to post as normal to hopefully give you some interesting and diverting images, music and video to help us all get through this."
The legendary band had been sharing snippets and short videos for its archives, especially after the global lockdown, was imposed.
Another iconic band that is streaming their concerts is Metallica. The band has decided to allay Monday blues as it has claimed the first day of the week to release their concerts on YouTube at 8 pm ET for free.
The band is taking donations to its All Within My Hands foundation during each broadcast. Two weeks ago, the band announced $350,000 in donations to several charities geared towards COVID-19 relief.
Another stellar jam band Phish is treating fans to #PhishDinnerAndAMovie every Tuesday starting at 8:30 p.m. ET every week. One of the band members provides a dinner recipe for fans to enjoy during the live stream via webcast.livephish.com. Radiohead, an English rock band, will also stream a concert every Thursday at 5 p.m. ET.
The live streaming of old concerts of iconic bands have come after Andrea Bocelli, an opera singer, broke world records after his Easter Sunday’ live concert -- Music For Hope.
The performance has become the biggest live-streamed classical music event of all time, with a combined 35 million people viewing the 30-minute concert.
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Harleys are best attired in black. There is a special charm to this American cruiser when it is put together ...
India needs to rewrite its automobile story brick by brick, carefully addressing its short- and long-term ...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Conmen are employing a variety of ruses. Be prudent, stay safe
A credit-linked life policy is arranged on a group basis, with banks or other lending institutions as the ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The Covid-19 pandemic, which has confined people to their homes, has also prompted a reacquaintance with the ...
A new collection of essays examines the many ways Bollywood portrays its ‘bad’ female characters — from the ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...