Playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam is no more

Maserati unveils its new super sportscar – the MC20
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who was battling with Covid-19 since last month, has succumbed to the deadly disease here on Friday.
Fondly known as ‘SPB’ among millions of music fans, the renowned singer was admitted with mild symptoms at Chennai's MGM Healthcare on August 5.
Before his admission, SPB himself posted a video on Facebook saying that he had chest congestion for a few days, along with a cold and fever. He also added that he has tested positive for a ‘mild’ case of Covid-19.
While there is no official announcement yet from the hospital, director-producer Venkat Prabhu tweeted "#RIPSPB 1:04pm” on Friday. Soon condolences poured in from various quarters.
Just weeks after the singer was admitted in the hospital, MGM Healthcare in August issued a health bulletin informing that the singer's health condition deteriorated and he has been moved to ICU on life support and his condition remains ‘critical’.
The information about the singer’s health witnessed widespread prayers, Twitter hashtags and prayers from leading film personalities, singers, writers, poets and politicians across the country.
SPB’s health condition showed signs of improvements over the last few weeks.
SPB’s son, S P Charan, had frequently been releasing information about him. And, as recently as September 19, he had revealed that his father had begun oral intake of food.
“That should help him grow stronger and take care of other vitals as well,” Charan had said.
However, on Thursday, MGM Healthcare issued a health bulletin informing the singer on ECMO and other life support measures.
“His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximum life support, and he is extremely critical,” the hospital said.
He was survived by his wife Savitri, daughter Pallavi and a son SPB Charan, who is also a playback singer and producer.
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
Not as laborious as a manual, not as boring as an automatic — Hyundai’s iMT is a good match for its ...
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
₹1029 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
September 26, 2020, is the 132nd birth anniversary of Thomas Stearns Eliot, one of the few US citizens who ...
Girlhood in Elena Ferrante’s novels is a period of impassioned dreaming and scheming, a phase before the ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...