Playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam is no more

Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who was battling with Covid-19 since last month, has succumbed to the deadly disease here on Friday.

Fondly known as ‘SPB’ among millions of music fans, the renowned singer was admitted with mild symptoms at Chennai's MGM Healthcare on August 5.

Before his admission, SPB himself posted a video on Facebook saying that he had chest congestion for a few days, along with a cold and fever. He also added that he has tested positive for a ‘mild’ case of Covid-19.

While there is no official announcement yet from the hospital, director-producer Venkat Prabhu tweeted "#RIPSPB 1:04pm” on Friday. Soon condolences poured in from various quarters.

Just weeks after the singer was admitted in the hospital, MGM Healthcare in August issued a health bulletin informing that the singer's health condition deteriorated and he has been moved to ICU on life support and his condition remains ‘critical’.

The information about the singer’s health witnessed widespread prayers, Twitter hashtags and prayers from leading film personalities, singers, writers, poets and politicians across the country.

SPB’s health condition showed signs of improvements over the last few weeks.

SPB’s son, S P Charan, had frequently been releasing information about him. And, as recently as September 19, he had revealed that his father had begun oral intake of food.

“That should help him grow stronger and take care of other vitals as well,” Charan had said.

However, on Thursday, MGM Healthcare issued a health bulletin informing the singer on ECMO and other life support measures.

“His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximum life support, and he is extremely critical,” the hospital said.

He was survived by his wife Savitri, daughter Pallavi and a son SPB Charan, who is also a playback singer and producer.