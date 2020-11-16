Variety

PM Modi greets nation on ‘Bhai Dooj’

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 16, 2020 Published on November 16, 2020

The festival celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of ‘Bhai Dooj’ on Monday.

“Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj,” Modi tweeted.

On ‘Bhai Dooj’, sisters pray for the long life of their brothers.

festivals and holidays
