PM Modi to feature in popular outdoor adventure TV show ‘Man vs Wild’

After the likes of Barack Obama and Roger Federer, the Discovery's international adventure TV show 'Man vs Wild' will next feature Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with survivalist and adventurer host Bear Grylls.
In a tweet on Monday, Grylls announced, “ People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation and environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModi on Discovery.”
The broadcaster said the episode has been shot in the Jim Corbett National Park and will throw light on wildlife conservation, highlighting issues related to environmental change.
In a statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, “For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focusing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it. For me, this show presents a great opportunity to showcase to the world India’s rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation and living in harmony with nature. It was a great experience spending time in the jungle once again, this time with Bear, who is blessed with indefatigable energy and quest to experience nature at its purest.
“Man Vs Wild With Bear Grylls and PM Modi” will premiere simultaneously on 12 Discovery channels in India including Discovery Channel, Discovery HD World, Animal Planet, Animal Planet HD World, TLC, TLC HD World, JEET Prime, JEET Prime HD, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo, Discovery Kids and DTamil on August 12.
The premiere on Discovery and Discovery HD World will be available in 5 languages including English, Bengali, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the broadcaster added.
Megha Tata, Managing Director-South Asia, Discovery Communications India, said,“We are honored to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this historic episode of ‘Man Vs Wild’. We hope that by harnessing the power of the Prime Minister and the global premier on Discovery, the show will create awareness about India’s rich biodiversity and sensitize people about the importance of conservation of wild animal species.”
