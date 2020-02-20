Variety

PM Modi tries litti-chokha and kulhad tea at India Gate

PTI | Updated on February 20, 2020 Published on February 20, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with an artisan while sipping 'kulhad' tea at 'Hunar Haat' at Rajpath in New Delhi, Wednesday, February 19, 2020. During a surprise visit to the event, Modi also relished 'litti-chokha'.

Published on February 20, 2020
Indian Government
events
