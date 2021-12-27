Variety

PNC completes principal photography for anthology of six films

Our Mumbai Bureau December 27 | Updated on December 27, 2021

The show to feature on India’s leading filmmakers works based on a popular column in the New York Times.

Pritish Nandy Communications announced the completion of the schedule of principal photography of the anthology of six films for an international streaming platform.

PNC first announced the anthology on October 25, 2021 when filming for the same commenced in Mumbai.

"This show, an anthology of six films, features the work of six of India''s leading filmmakers on a common theme based on a popular column in the New York Times and has an impressive cast of actors," PNC said in an official release.

The anthology will be streamed across 200 countries upon release.

"The principal photography of another well-known international Emmy-nominated PNC show will conclude in the coming quarter," it added.

That show will also be streamed on the same international OTT platform across 200 countries.

Earlier this year, it was reported that producer and filmmaker Pritish Nandy's PNC was producing a romantic comedy anthology that was an Indian adaptation of Modern Love for Amazon Prime Video. However, the details of the show and the streaming platform are yet to be specified.

Published on December 27, 2021

