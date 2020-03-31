Pocket Aces launches web series ‘Operation MBBS’

Digital entertainment company Pocket Aces, has launched its latest web series ‘Operation MBBS’ on their longform storytelling channel Dice Media, in partnership with Unacademy. While several web series have been created about engineering, very little content has been created on life as a medical student.

Unacademy is India’s largest learning platform that helps students prepare for various competitive exams like JEE, NEET, UPSC, CA, PSCs and others. As per this 2 year partnership, Pocket Aces has created 10 short videos for Unacademy which has 80 million ‘highly engaged’ views with comments, thus helping in brand building efforts, the company said. The episodes integrate the learning app's offerings like live classes, weekly mock tests as well as doubt solving sessions by educators that students can access with Unacademy subscription - all explained in a manner that enables students to leverage these tools to achieve their examination goals.