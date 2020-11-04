Pokemon Go generates over $1 b revenue so far this year: Report

Pokemon Go is having its best year so far, generating over $1 billion in revenue in the first 10 months of 2020, according to Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence estimates.

Created by Ninatic, the game’s lifetime revenue has surpassed $4 billion, the report said.

The location-based title was launched in July 2016 with a steady rollout to global users. The game had clocked $832 million in player spending by the end-2016.

Though spending declined 29 per cent in 2017, it has increased since with 2020 the game’s most lucrative year.

According to Sensor Tower’s estimates, global players have spent up to 11 per cent more on Pokemon Go so far in 2020 as compared to entire 2019, and 30 per cent more than in the first 10 months of 2019.

In the first 10 months of the year, the game was ranked third in terms of global player spending outside of third-party Android stores, such as those in China, behind Tencent’s PUBG Mobile and Honor of Kings.

“The title’s runaway success comes as downloads and revenue in the overall mobile games space increased sharply this year due to the global Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns,” the report said.

Ninatic had launched various stay-at-home features for the game during the pandemic.

The game has clocked nearly $4.2 billion in player spending globally. Revenue has been highest in the United States hitting $1.5 billion, followed by Japan with $1.3 billion and Germany with $238.6 million.

Title revenue

Google Play accounts for the majority of the title’s revenue, generating more than $2.2 billion, or 53.4 percent of the total. The App Store, meanwhile, accounts for $1.9 billion, or 46.6 per cent.

The mobile game has generated nearly 600 million unique installs worldwide till date. The US also ranks No. 1 for downloads with 109 million installs,18.2 per cent of the total downloads. Brazil and Mexico also top the list, ranking second and third, respectively.

Google Play accounts for 78 per cent of downloads for the game with nearly 466 million installs. The App Store accounts for 22 per cent of downloads with 132 million downloads.