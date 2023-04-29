With no major Bollywood or regional film releases, it is Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 that will keep the cash registers ringing for the film exhibitors across the country. The second part of the epic-drama, based on author Kalki Krishnamurthy’s Tamil novel by the same name, released in theaters on Friday.

The movie has since been receiving rave reviews from film critics and movie buffs. As per Bollywood Hungama’s box office estimates, the film opened off to a flying start with an all-India gross box office collection of about ₹29 crore on day 1, making it one of the biggest openers for the Tamil film industry.

Lower than part 1

However, the box office collection tracker added that the opening day collection was much lower than Ponniyin Selvan 1, which was released in September 2022 with an opening day collection of about ₹39 crore.

The periodic drama with an ensemble cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi is estimated to have released in more than 3,200 screens across the globe in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

It is to be noted that Ponniyin Selvan I was the highest grossing Tamil film in 2022. According to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII’s) latest report on media and entertainment industry, revenues of the south Indian film industry comprising Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam almost doubled to ₹7,836 crore in 2022 from ₹3,988 crore in 2021. Out of that, the Tamil film industry topped the list with ₹2,950 crore in revenues and two films — Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvam 1 and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram— contributed around ₹1,000 crore in revenue.

Industry experts say the absence of major film releases in Bollywood or any other regional movies also means that Ponniyin Selvan 2 will continue to dominate the silver screen for next few weeks. According to reports, Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was released on Eid, is facing a slowdown at the box office.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit