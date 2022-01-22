Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas welcome baby via surrogacy

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop star husband Nick Jonas have become parents to their first child, a baby boy, through surrogacy.

The 39-year-old actor and Jonas shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts on late Friday night.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," the statement read.

The couple further asked for privacy during this special time.

"We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they added.

Chopra Jonas tied knot with the 29-year-old American singer in December 2018 in Jodhpur.

On the work front, Chopra Jonas was last seen on the big screen in Hollywood film "The Matrix Resurrections", which opened in cinemas worldwide in December 2021.

Her upcoming slate of films include Jim Strouse-directed rom-com "Text For You", Amazon thriller series "Citadel", produced by Russo Brothers,"Sangeet", an unscripted series co-produced with her husband. She will also produce a film with Amazon Studios on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to late godman Osho Rajneesh.

Back home in India, Chopra Jonas will be seen in Hindi movie "Jee Le Zaraa" with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is directed by Farhan Akhtar.