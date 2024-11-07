Sports brand Puma India has teamed up with Bumble, the women-first dating app to announce a singles-only running event in a bid to offer young adults a new and trend-setting way to meet and connect in-person on November 10th, timed ahead of Singles‘ Day (November 11th).

Aimed at ages 21–35 years, the singles run will be held in Bengaluru, along a lively loop kick starting at the Nexus Koramangala mall. The 3km run will conclude with a social mixer, enabling runners to mingle and bond over their shared passions, including running, the companies said in a joint statement.

Millennials and Gen Z thrive on immersive social interactions today and data shows that in India shared interest in sport has rapidly emerged as a significant factor in creating connections among young adults. According to Bumble’s recent survey, nearly 3 in 4 Indians (72 per cent) would be open to go on a sports-themed first date and as many as 44 per cent consider lack of interest in sport, a dealbreake.

Puma’s take

Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director of Puma India, said, “We are committed to looking for novel ways of engaging with our young consumers and bringing them together through the power of sport. Finding a like-minded partner in Bumble, who shares our vision of creating unique properties for youngsters to meet and connect, is exciting.”

“We strongly believe that the running community is a great opportunity for people to meet, jointly experience the thrill of this fantastic sport and make new memories. Together with Bumble, we have created a differentiated meeting experience that is all about movement, energy, and in turn foster a vibrant running community in the country” he added.

Bumble’s view

Pracheta Mazumdar, India Senior Marketing Manager, Bumble, said, “With the growth of sports documentaries and international competitions, sports is playing a bigger role in how we connect so it’s not surprising that it’s also showing up in a big way in dating.”

“Our research shows that for 1 in 3 single Indians, a shared love of sports has now become a ‘must have’ regardless of whether they actively participate in sports or just watch it. This reflects a changing approach amongst singles to fit their dating life into their personal lives, focusing on turning what they already enjoy into a date instead of treating dates as a separate activity” he added.

