Quiz — Game Reserves, Parks and Sanctuaries

1. The Mukurthi National Park in Tamil Nadu is part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve and is also a UNESCO World Heritage site. Which rare mammal is the chief attraction of this National Park?

2. In the same vein, which subspecies of Elk is the main attraction of the Dachigam National Park, located around 22 km from Srinagar?

3. The Sable Game Reserve was set up in 1898 by the then President of the South African Republic and in 1926 was named after that first president. Name this National Park, one of the chief attractions of the country?

4. The Komodo National Park, spread over 29 islands, is home to the world’s largest lizard, the Komodo Dragon. In which country will you come across this park?

5. Which Indian National Park is named after a Shiva temple within its boundaries and was flooded on the instructions of Maharaha Suraj Mal in the 18th century to create a hunting ground for Maharjas and later Viceroys?

6. For which specific species did the Odisha government declare 1,435 sq km of land in the coastline at Gahirmatha, a national park in 1997?

7. The name of which famous national park derives from a Masai word that literally means "the place where the land runs on forever?"

8. The country of Norway is famous for its fjords, but the Fiordland National Park is a tourist attraction in another country and a part of a World Heritage site. In which country would you come across the Fiordland National Park?

9. The Torres del Paine National Park is famous for its spectacular beauty encompassing mountains, lakes and glaciers and is home to Guanacos, Pumas and the Andean Condor. In which country will you find this park?

10. The Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh was set up in 1981, and was selected as a possible site for the Asiatic Lion Reintroduction Project to establish a second lion population in India. In 2022, environment minister Bhupender Yadav announced a proposal to populate the sanctuary with which other mammal?

Answers

1. The Nilgiri tahr, an ungulate that is the State animal of Tamil Nadu

2. The Hangul, also known as the Kashmir Stag

3. The Kruger National Park, named after President Paul Kruger

4. Indonesia, in the Lesser Sunda islands

5. The Keoladeo National Park, also known as the Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, famous for its migratory birds

6. The Olive Ridley Turtle, this is the only breeding ground of the turtle species in the Indian Ocean

7. The Serengeti national park from the word ‘Siringet’. The Serengeti, spread over almost 15,000 sq km, is home to the largest animal migration on the planet

8. New Zealand. It is on the southwest corner of the South Island

9. Chile, it is in an area between the subpolar forests and the Patagonian Steppes

10. The Cheetah, which went extinct in India in the early 20th century