Rajasthan to do a ‘Wagah’ at the 1971 battle site of ‘Longewala’

Rajasthan Tourism on Wednesday announced developing the Tanot Bawlianwala Border along the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, as a tourist destination. The State has received in-principle approval from the Central security agencies and the Tourism Ministry of the Government of India.

Speaking to Businessline, Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary- Tourism, Government of Rajasthan, informed that the State government intends to develop border tourism, which besides enhancing the border security, will also generate new employment opportunities for the locals in the bordering areas.

"Tanot border in the Jaisalmer district became famous after 1971 war with Pakistan. We discussed with BSF to explore a possibility to open it for tourists so that they and get a feel. Jaisalmer is the most visited tourist destination in Rajasthan. We intend to add one more tourist attraction to the existing ones, such as forts, golden city of Jaisalmer and the sand dunes of the desert," said Rathore. As per the Tourism department data, from January-March 2022, Jaisalmer attracted over 80,000 tourists, including over 1,000 international tourists. Rajasthan handled 2.20 crore tourists in 2021, of which Jaisalmer handled over 3.27 lakh tourists during the year.

Notably, the Battle of Longewala was one of the major engagements in the Western Sector during the Indo-Pak War of 1971. Its history of valour and courage lay the irresistible charm on tourists. Development of the Tanot Mata Tourist Complex by BSF shall showcase the difficult life of Borderman, informed Rathore. The complex will be situated about 25 kilometres from the actual line of control (LoC).

The government of India will provide ₹20 crore as funds for the development of the infrastructure, which would include a war memorial, a wall of valour at Tanot temple complex with Amphitheatre, Children Activity Area, Cafeteria besides other public facilities.

As part of the tourist activities, BSF documentary, weapon display and photo gallery will be showcased at Ops Base in Tanot. The tourists shall be permitted to visit the Bawliyanwala border and witness a retreat ceremony at the border point. Jaisalmer district administration has also been developing the area of Bawliyanwala and facilitating visitors.

Currently, with limited facilities, the Tanot Mata temple attracts nearly 3,000 devotees every day and many of them also visit the Bawlianwala border point after seeking permission from the District Administration.

The Tanot Mata temple, Kishangarh Fort, Longewala war memorial and scenic villages amid the vast desert terrain are major tourist attractions.

The project is the initiative of the Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan and Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, with support of Border Security Forces, Rathore stated, adding that it will generate new opportunities for residents of the remote villages areas and extend platform for local folk artists to showcase their art. Along with folk art performances, the local handicraft artisans will also easily access tourist venues.

Notably, border tourism is gaining popularity with the States. Earlier this month Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated tourism facilities at for SeemaDarshan at Nadabet border outpost in Banaskantha district of Gujarat. He stated that such measures would address the "huge problem of migration from the border villages and employment opportunities will be generated after tourists start arriving."