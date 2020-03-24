Rajinikanth donates Rs 50 lakh for film industry workers

﻿

Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth donated Rs. 50 lakhs to the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) workers, who are impacted by the suspension of film shootings due to coronavirus outbreak.

FEFSI, which has more than 20 unions, is an organisation consisting of more than 25,000 film technicians from different branches of film making such as lightmen, makeup artists, choreographers, dancers, stunt persons, junior artists and others.

“50 lakh rupees donated by @rajinikanth sir to buy rice bags for nearly 15,000 registered #FEFSI workers. Most of them are daily wage labourers. Love and respect sir.” said South Indian movie tracker Prashanth Rangaswamy in a Twitter post.

Film industry is one of the worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak due to cancellation of shootings and theatre shutdowns in many parts of the country.

Last week, Tamil Nadu government also ordered the shutdown of theatres and malls in the state till March 31. Shootings for various tamil films have also been suspended impacting thousands of daily wage earners dependent on the industry.

Shooting of Rajinikanth's next project, 'Annaatthe' bankrolled by Sun Pictures and directed by Siva has also been suspended.

Tamil Nadu has so far recorded 15 positive cases of coronavirus out of which one person has been discharged. The Tamil Nadu government has issued a prohibitory order under Sec 144 of Cr pc to lockdown the state for a week from 6 PM on Tuesday.

FEFSI President RK Selvamani on Monday appealed to the film fraternity to come forward and financially support the daily workers whose livelihood is impacted due to the film shutdown.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi and Sivakarthikeyan also donated Rs. 10 lakhs each to FEFSI. Actor Suriya, who recently wrapped the shooting for his upcoming movie Soorarai Pottru, also donated Rs. 10 lakhs along with his actor-father Sivakumar and brother Karthi.