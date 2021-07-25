Ramappa Temple gets UNESCO World Heritage tag

The historic Rudreswara Temple, popularly known as Ramappa Temple, near Warangal has received the coveted World Heritage status by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). The decision was taken at the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO on Sunday.

Constructed over 800 years ago by Recharla Rudra, a general of Kakatiya king Ganapati Deva, the Rudreswara Temple is popularly known as Ramappa temple in honour of the sculptor who worked on the project for 40 years.

After the virtual meeting, UNESCO has tweeted its decision with a picture of the temple located in Mulugu district of Telangana, about 210 kilometres from Hyderabad.

PM thanks UNESCO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishen Reddy thanked the UNESCO and the Archaeological Survey of India for helping the site receive the heritage tag.

Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana.



The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of it’s grandness. https://t.co/muNhX49l9J pic.twitter.com/XMrAWJJao2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2021

An engineering marvel, the Ramappa Temple is a manifestation of a distinct style, technology and decoration, standing as a testimonial to the Kakatiyan creative genius. The temple stands on a 6-feet tall star-shaped platform with walls, pillars and ceilings adorned with intricate carvings that attest to the unique skill of the sculptors.

European merchants and travellers were mesmerised by the beauty of the temple and one such traveller had remarked that the temple was the ‘brightest star in the galaxy of medieval temples of the Deccan’.

