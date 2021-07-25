Ramappa Temple gets UNESCO World Heritage tag

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The historic Rudreswara Temple, popularly known as Ramappa Temple, near Warangal has received the coveted World Heritage status by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). The decision was taken at the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO on Sunday.
Constructed over 800 years ago by Recharla Rudra, a general of Kakatiya king Ganapati Deva, the Rudreswara Temple is popularly known as Ramappa temple in honour of the sculptor who worked on the project for 40 years.
After the virtual meeting, UNESCO has tweeted its decision with a picture of the temple located in Mulugu district of Telangana, about 210 kilometres from Hyderabad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishen Reddy thanked the UNESCO and the Archaeological Survey of India for helping the site receive the heritage tag.
An engineering marvel, the Ramappa Temple is a manifestation of a distinct style, technology and decoration, standing as a testimonial to the Kakatiyan creative genius. The temple stands on a 6-feet tall star-shaped platform with walls, pillars and ceilings adorned with intricate carvings that attest to the unique skill of the sculptors.
European merchants and travellers were mesmerised by the beauty of the temple and one such traveller had remarked that the temple was the ‘brightest star in the galaxy of medieval temples of the Deccan’.
Also read: Shiv Nadar and Universitat Pompeu Fabra Sign MoU for collaboration in Archaeology
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
... airlines’ finances spin out of control with unmanageable losses
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Nobel laureate found out that welfare economics was a non-subject at Cambridge
Sporting glory1. India has sent a 127-athlete contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, its highest ever. Among them, ...
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...