Actor-entrepreneur Konidela Ramcharan, who shot to the limelight through his role in the Oscar-winning movie RRR, has announced the first film project under the newly-formed production company, ‘V Mega Pictures’.

The actor said the pan India film - The India House, will be starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupam Kher. It will be directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna. Nikhil Siddharth’s unassuming film, Karthikeya, was a super hit at the box office, particularly in the Hindi heartland.

Ramcharan, who already produced films under the Konidela Production Company banner with his father Chiranjeevi as the hero, started the new venture with his friend, Vikram Reddy of UV Creations, as his partner.

“The new production house is established with the intention of encouraging new and young talent, said Ramcharan. Adding, “We will cater to pan-Indian audiences while giving emerging talent a platform to prove their mettle.”

Ramcharan is finishing a project with Tamil director, Shankar. He is playing the lead role in the multi-lingual film ‘Game Changer’.

“We are committed to provide a platform for underrepresented voices in the industry,” he said.

“By collaborating with talented artistes, writers, directors, and technicians, V Mega Pictures aims to push the boundaries of storytelling and bring fresh perspectives to the screen,” Vikram said.

