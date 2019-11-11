Ranveer Singh recreates Kapil Dev’s Nataraj shot in '83'

Stack up on healthcare data, but with a keen eye on breaches
Big data can support a wide range of medical services but patient privacy is a concern
The 1983 Cricket World Cup holds special significance for Indians. On June 25 1983, India beat West Indies by 43 runs to lift the World Cup.As the captain of the Indian team, Kapil Dev played a crucial role in the tournament.
Now 36 years after the win, India’s journey in the 1983 world cup is being recreated on the silver screen with the Bollywood’s Ranveer Singh donning the role of Kapil Dev.
On Monday, Ranveer Singh took to twitter to post his picture in the movie. The tweet read: Nataraj Shot #RanveerAsKapil. Nataraj shot is a hook shot that was played by Kapil Dev.
Kapil Dev, who retweeted Ranveer’s Tweet, said: “Hats Off Ranveer!”
Film trade analysts have tweeted that the movie is set for release on April 10 2020.
Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie is being produced by Madhu Mantena, Reliance Entertainment. In May this year, Sajid Nadiadwala, who has produced hit movies like Housefull series, came on board as the co-producer of the movie.
Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone plays the character of Romi Dev (Kapil Dev’s wife) in this movie.
Big data can support a wide range of medical services but patient privacy is a concern
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
Air pollution kills. There’s no simpler way to put this.Earlier this week, a “public-health emergency” was ...
Educationist SV Chittibabu turned 100 just days ago. A remarkable milestone that gets better when you are told ...
An in-depth analysis of hybrid mutual funds that juggle various asset classes to give you good risk-adjusted ...
But profit surges thanks to corporate tax cut and a significant rise in ‘other income’
Brazil, Australia and others say India’s sugar subsidies are trade-distorting. We show how India can ...
SBI (₹316)After a strong rally in October, the stock of SBI seems to be consolidating in the band between ₹315 ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...