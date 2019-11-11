Ranveer Singh recreates Kapil Dev’s Nataraj shot in '83'

The 1983 Cricket World Cup holds special significance for Indians. On June 25 1983, India beat West Indies by 43 runs to lift the World Cup.As the captain of the Indian team, Kapil Dev played a crucial role in the tournament.

Now 36 years after the win, India’s journey in the 1983 world cup is being recreated on the silver screen with the Bollywood’s Ranveer Singh donning the role of Kapil Dev.



On Monday, Ranveer Singh took to twitter to post his picture in the movie. The tweet read: Nataraj Shot #RanveerAsKapil. Nataraj shot is a hook shot that was played by Kapil Dev.



Kapil Dev, who retweeted Ranveer’s Tweet, said: “Hats Off Ranveer!”

The movie Twitter handle of the said: “‘Natraj’ is known for his dance. But the man behind the Natraj shot made sure that the bowlers danced to his tune in his innings of 175 at Tunbridge!”.

It was on June 18 1983, Kapil Dev scored 175 (not out) against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells in England. India had won this match by 31 runs.

Film trade analysts have tweeted that the movie is set for release on April 10 2020.



Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie is being produced by Madhu Mantena, Reliance Entertainment. In May this year, Sajid Nadiadwala, who has produced hit movies like Housefull series, came on board as the co-producer of the movie.



Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone plays the character of Romi Dev (Kapil Dev’s wife) in this movie.