Ratan Tata to take legal action against Facebook page he flagged as fake

Ratan Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, flagged a ‘Ratan Tata Foundation’ page on Facebook as fake that scammed individuals asking for money in exchange for help. He posted the alert on Instagram Stories and urged his followers to report the page. “This is to let you know about this fraudulent page that has been scamming innocent citizens, using the names of my colleagues for money in exchange for help,” he wrote.

Screenshot of Instagram Story shared by Ratan Tata

“We do not accept funds in any form,” Tata warned in his Instagram story. He further said the company would take ‘strict legal action’ against the creators of the page. Tata asked users to verify the authenticity of pages using the Tata name by reaching out to talktous@tatatrusts.org.

Reportedly, the Ratan Tata Foundation page, which identified itself as a charitable organisation, was taken down from Facebook. Based on the screenshot shared, the page had Ratan Tata’s image as its profile and cover picture.