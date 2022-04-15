Regional OTT platform aha forays into Tamil market

After its resounding success in the Telugu market, the leading video streaming platform, aha forayed into Tamil Nadu with the formal launch of ‘aha Tamil’ OTT platform along with a strong slate of original Tamil web series and movie releases.

Launched in March 2020 as a pure Telugu OTT platform, aha witnessed a phenomenal growth in viewership and subscription shortly due to spike in online video consumption during the Covid-19 pandemic and growing demand for regional contents.

With garnering one million subscribers within a year of its launch, aha currently has over 1.8 million paid subscribers and 27 million plus downloads, catering predominantly to the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is owned by Arha Media & Broadcasting Private Limited, a joint venture by Geetha Arts and My Home Group.

CM launches the app

On the occasion of Pongal this year, aha announced that it would soon be launching a new platform exclusively for streaming Tamil content. While aha Tamil platform has been live for sometime now, it was officially launched on April 14 coinciding with the Tamil New Year. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin formally launched the OTT app in an event held in the city.

“After its success in Telugu, aha is aiming to provide quality content with diverse genres to fulfill the interest and demands of different age groups in Tamil. A majority of our slate is original content and I believe it is only prudent for the platform to associate with content creators who can complement us in meeting our vision,” Ram Jupally, Promoter, aha, said.

The platform announced the upcoming Tamil content slate, which includes National Award winning director Vetrimaaran’s Pettakaalai along with a host of originals such as Bhamakalaapam, Ammuchi 2, Ramany vs Ramany 3. It also has theatrical films such as Selfie featuring GV Prakash Kumar and Gautam Menon, Sardaar featuring Karthi, director Venkat Prabhu’s Manmadha Leelai.

“We are excited to present our slate that has been developed locally with creators from Tamilnadu. It is a collection of diverse stories and genres, told through web series and movies,” Allu Arvind, Promoter, aha, said.

Brand ambassadors

aha Tamil also roped in actor Silambarasan and music composer Anirudh Ravichander as its brand ambassadors.

Ajit Thakur, CEO, aha, said, “We are overwhelmed with the response and love we have received for aha, both in India as well as from the Indian diaspora spread across the world. However, it still feels we are just getting started and have only scratched the surface of all that it would take for aha to be the default entertainment platform for the Tamil language globally.”

The annual subscription for aha Tamil is priced at ₹365.