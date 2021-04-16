Renowned radiologist Kakarla Subba Rao is no more

Beware the quantum computers
Vice President M Venkiahh Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao have condoled renowned Radiologist, Kakarla Subba Rao’s demise.
In a statement, Naidu expressed profound grief on the passing away of Rao today. He was 96.
He described Kakarla as an excellent hospital administrator known for his integrity, professionalism, hard work and discipline.
In his message, he said, “I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of renowned Radiologist, Dr Kakarla Subba Rao Garu. A Padma Shri recipient, Dr Kakarla, as he was popularly known, contributed richly to the field of medicine. He is widely credited with the development of the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad into a reputed super specialty hospital when he was its Director.
It is also widely known that he had returned to India from the USA following a request by the then Chief Minister, N T Rama Rao and served the motherland with dedication.
Apart from serving in different positions during his long and distinguished career, including Professor of Radiology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, New York, he was also the Founder President of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA). I convey my deepest condolences to Dr Kakarla’s family members. Om Shanti!”
The Chief Minister recalled Rao’s services in the filed of medicine and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.
