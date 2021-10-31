Right prescription: Doctor set for ₹100-cr collection

Kollywood star Sivakarthikeyan’s latest film Doctor is all set to create a ₹100 crore box office collection record bringing much-needed cheer to film exhibitors, who are among the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Doctor’s box-office success and ability to pull a large number of family audiences to theatres have also raised high hopes for upcoming Diwali releases including superstar Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and bankrolled by KJR Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions’, Doctor, hit the silver screen on October 9 after multiple delays on account of the pandemic and frequent speculation about its direct OTT release.

However, the producers decided to wait and release the movie on big screens and this has paid them rich dividends.

Packed house

The dark-comedy genre film is still running in packed houses for the fourth straight week even after the announcement that the film will premiere on Sun TV on Diwali and on Netflix from November 5. After nearly two years, a large number of family audiences are coming back to the theatres. The movie has already become the highest grosser in the actor’s career.

“The popularity of Sivakarthikeyan among family audience and kids, people’s desire to go out after being suffocated at homes for months, the comedy element, safety protocols inside cinemas and the timing of the release all these factors aligned perfectly and helped the movie to become a runaway hit,” said Ramesh Bala, an entertainment industry tracker.

“The last official update was that the movie has already crossed ₹90 crore.

Other markets

The Kerala market reopened recently which is a new territory for the movie and it will also run in Tamil Nadu till Diwali. So, we have to wait till November 3 to see if it touches ₹100-crore in box office collection,” Bala added.

According to various box office reports, the movie is having a phenomenal run in Telugu markets and in Kerala, where theatres were reopened on October 27.

“Doctor is a fantastic and highly entertaining film. The entire cast, director, story writer and everyone has done a fabulous job. The other factor for the success is that people have been deprived of any out of home entertainment for close to two years and this is also reflecting in this pent-up desire to go out and watch movies in theatres,” said Kamal Gianchandani, president of Multiplex Association of India and CEO of PVR Pictures.