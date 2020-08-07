Rockefeller Foundation picks Naandi Foundation for Food Vision 2050 prize of $200,000

US-based Rockefeller Foundation has selected Naandi Foundation, a Hyderabad based non-profit organisation, as one of the top 10 ‘Visionaries’ in the world for the Food Vision 2050 Prize.

The award, which was announced on Thursday in New York, carries a cash prize of $200,000.

“Your vision can reveal a path forward to a nourishing, resilient, sustainable and equitable food system for 2050, if not well before,” Rockefeller Foundation has said in its citation.

“The Rockefeller Foundation award recognised the application of the Arakunomics model in the regions of Araku, Wardha and New Delhi,” Naandi said in a statement.

This model leads to the Food Vision 2050 that follows an ‘ABCDEFGH’ framework -- Agriculture, Biology, Compost, Decentralised decision-making, Entrepreneurs, Families, Global Markets, and ‘Headstands’, or turning current approaches on their head.

Naandi competed with over 1300 entries in a two-level contest that was spread over almost a year.

Rockefeller Foundation will release $1,50,000 and the balance $50,000 after a three-month accelerator programme.