Rural women become sole bread winners during pandemic

NGO Industree’s focus has been on protecting producers linked to its ecosystem

Daily wage workers have been among the worst hit in the ‘business not as usual’ scenario during the pandemic. The ensuing economic crisis affected their work prospects and drained out incomes leaving them heavily indebted.

Bengaluru-based NGO Industree Foundation was among those who extended them a helping hand by anchoring a collective response and coping mechanism.

Protecting producers

Industree’s focus was on protecting producers directly linked to its existing ecosystem. In addition to carrying out its already funded programmes through distance learning and home-based work, it also initiated task forces on lives and livelihoods.

Women associated with the Foundation’s producer-owned women enterprises (POWER) project took charge and became sole breadwinners for families, observes Neelam Chhiber, Co-Founder, Industree.

“The POWER project focuses on providing training to women in rural areas and make them micro-entrepreneurs of sustainable products made from natural fiber like banana, bamboo and non-timbre forest products. These women train others to become financially independent,” said Chhiber.

POWER project

Deena Dayana Giri V, a weaver from Karnataka working with the bamboo value chain, comes from a five-member family. The pandemic had rendered both her father and brother jobless.

Deena Dayana, a weaver from Karnataka

The POWER project provided Deena with a steady income and her confidence levels improved after the training. She is now able to support her family and believes that the programme can benefit more people who come from similar backgrounds.

Rani Mallick

Rani Mallick, aged 55, lives with a family of seven in the village of Jamapadar, Odisha. She had completed her education only till standard 2. Prior to working with Industree Foundation, she was working as a seasonal farmer. Mallick is working in the K Nuagon unit under the POWER project which has helped her meet the livelihood needs of her large family.

Building resilience

Industree’s priority was to help artisans stay secure and to fuel their resilience, notes Chhiber. Building resilience is the need of the hour for women like Mallick. “Strong support in terms of skills and training that deliver decent income levels, helps them stay resilient amidst adversity”.

Chermaselvi, a weaver from Tamil Nadu has studied till 12th standard and she wanted to pursue higher education. Due to the family situation, she got married at the age of 18 and was not able to continue with higher education. She is mother to a girl child.

The pandemic forced closure of her husband’s small business. So she took to tailoring and weaving baskets to earn a living.

“I was able to weave five baskets per day, but after continued practice at Industree, I could do 25. That scaled up my earnings to ₹12,000 during that month. I even received a gift from the company for being a good learner.. This is my first job working from home and am happy I am able to take care of my child.”