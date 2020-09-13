Variety

Ryan Reynolds returns to ‘Red Notice’ shooting

PTI Los Angeles | Updated on September 13, 2020 Published on September 13, 2020

Actor Ryan Reynolds   -  File photo: REUTERS

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds has resumed shooting for action heist thriller “Red Notice”, co-starring Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson.

The streamer Netflix had paused the film’s shoot in March in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film was being shot across the world since February and had moved to Atlanta in early March.

In a post on Instagram, Reynolds shared photos of him undergoing a coronavirus nose swab test on Saturday.

“Back to work on #RedNotice. The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it’s over. No matter what you say to him, he won’t buy you dinner first,” the actor wrote.

On Thursday, Gadot had shared similar photos on social media as she went back for the film’s shoot.

“Getting ready to head back to the ‘Red Notice’ set but prep looks a little different no... #staysafe” she posted on Twitter.

“Red Notice” is being directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. The film is expected to release in 2021.

