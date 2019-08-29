'Saaho' to hit over 6,000 screens worldwide on August 30

Two years after the release of ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’, Prabhas is coming out with Saaho, yet another big budget movie - ‘Saaho’

Made with a budget of Rs 300 crore, the multi-lingual film is going to hit over 6,000 screens across the world on Friday(August 30). This includes about 1,500 screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and about 500 in Tamil Nadu.

The film generates huge interest as it stars Telugu hero Prabhas, who shot to the limelight nationally after the release of the two Baahubali movies, which registered huge success at the box office.

Produced by UV Creations and T-Series. Saaho is directed by new comer Sujeeth. The action thriller promises high decibel action scenes as the crew spent months on shooting the action scenes and on VFX. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi and Mahesh Manjrekar.