In 2007, Safeena Hussain set out on a mission in 50 villages of Rajasthan, determined to provide access to quality education for girls who had dropped out of school. What began as a small initiative has now blossomed into a movement that spans over 25,000 villages across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Her relentless pursuit of this mission garnered her NGO, Educate Girls, the businessline Changemaker Award 2023 for Social Transformation.

Since receiving the HBL Changemaker award, Educate Girls has continued its impactful work and made history. The organisation has become the first NGO dedicated to girls’ education to be listed on the Social Stock Exchange (SSE). This groundbreaking step opens the door to increased investment in gender equality and education. With this newfound support, Educate Girls is reaching out to over 7,000 marginalised children in Bahraich district, located at the Indo-Nepal border in northeastern Uttar Pradesh.

“We aim to ensure their enrollment, retention and improved learning outcomes in foundational literacy and numeracy,” says Safeena. “Our SSE listing sets a precedent that opens many doors for focused investments towards creating gender equality in education. We are immensely proud to be at the heart of carving out the path towards an equitable future.”

The world has taken notice of Safeena’s work. In 2023, she was honoured with the WISE Prize for Education, a moment she describes as “special”. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to share the stories of the girls we support on a global stage. This recognition acknowledges our work and inspires us to continue our mission,” she says with humility.

Adding to her accolades, the London School of Economics and Political Science, her alma mater, awarded her an Honorary Doctorate. “These awards acknowledge Educate Girls’ dedication to empowering girls through education and highlight the significance of our work in India and on a global scale.”

Not resting on laurels

But Safeena is not resting on her laurels. The next challenge Educate Girls seeks to tackle is even more formidable: addressing the needs of adolescent girls and young women who have lost all hope of returning to formal schooling. In India, an estimated 91.4 million women aged 15-29 fall into the NEET category (Not in Education, Employment or Training). Trapped in a cycle of limited prospects, these women often find themselves confined to informal labour or household chores, with little agency over their lives.

Educate Girls’ second-chance programme, Pragati, is already making strides. Over 17,000 girls and young women have benefited from it and the goal is to reach 10 million learners over the next decade. “We want to stand shoulder to shoulder with them until they build agency and resilience and can confidently shape their destinies,” Safeena asserts.

Safeena’s own life mirrors the second chance she offers to the girls she is so passionate about helping. Growing up in a ‘janata flat’ in Delhi, her education was cut short, but she fought her way to the London School of Economics, worked in Silicon Valley in a start-up and took on challenging assignments in countries like Ecuador where she worked on urban and rural grassroots projects. Yet, an inner calling drew her back to India, where she now dedicates her life to transforming the lives of poor girls through education.

Safeena Hussain’s journey is nothing short of remarkable — a true testament to the power of determination and the transformative impact of education.

The Changemaker Awards 2024 is being held in New Delhi on September 13. The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is the chief guest.

