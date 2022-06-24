Safety tops the charts for women while travelling: Survey 

NueGo, the flagship inter-city electric mobility coach brand of GreenCell Mobility, research reveals that when choosing a mode of transport, safety is the top consideration among women while men place the most importance to comfort.

This research in partnership with Kantar, the a leading insights and consulting company, is the first of its kind interview-based study that covered over 2,800 respondents across ten Indian cities.

The research included multiple bus traveller segments such as Premium AC, Affordable AC, Non-AC, using both qualitative and quantitative methodology.

Preferences

As safety is most important to women, drop point being near their destination is another preference to women (26%) when compared to men (22%). The study further reveals that while travelling woman look for premium bus with luxurious interiors and no cabin noise thus driving preference for premiums bus brands offering this service. Ticket booking behavior is also different for women with higher proportion booking tickets only through offline channels (45%), when compared to men (35%).

The study infers that while inter-city travel is developing from an infrastructure perspective, there is a lot of scope to improve on service offerings. Service aspects related to operations like punctuality, cleanliness, mid- point halts, food, and beverages were stated to be most important by both men and women when choosing a particular bus operator.

Among these, aspects of punctuality/on-time departure, actual time taken for the journey vs. what was estimated, and the service offered at the stoppages are more important to women when compared to men.

Profile of female travellers

The study also revealed that profile of female travellers across zones. Female travellers in the South are relatively more affluent (40% NCCS A) compared to North (28% of NCCS A) and West (23% NCCS A). While the West has a higher skew of female travellers who are salaried working professionals (42%), compared to North (17%) and South (18%).

Ashok Agarwal, MD and CEO, GreenCell Mobility said, “NueGo brings to the intercity bus travel segment electric buses that reinforce safe, seamless travel experience for new age Indian travellers, especially our women. A customer-centric brand, NueGo coaches will be available across 75 cities of the country with the first route being functional soon on the Indore- Bhopal route.”