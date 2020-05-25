Salman Khan launches personal care brand, to sell hand sanitisers

For Salman Khan’s fans, the festival of Eid usually marks the release of his latest films. But with the Covid-19 pandemic upending the Bollywood industry, the star has decided to use this occasion to launch his personal care brand.

This also marks Khan’s foray into hand-sanitisers, a segment which has seen the entry of hundreds of new players in the past three months.

Announcing the launch of his personal care brand FRSH, in a Twitter post, Khan said, “Our plan was to launch deodorants. But the need of the hour is hand sanitisers. Hence we have launched these hand sanitisers under the brand FRSH.”

“We will come out with deodorants too eventually. Also on the cards are body wipes and perfumes,” he added.

He said that initially the hand sanitisers will be available online, and they will make their début on store shelves gradually. “Coming soon to a store near you- FRSH hand sanitisers,” he said adding that the tag line for the new brand is, “Raho FRSH, Raho Safe.”

Over the past few years, Khan has been expanding his business ventures beyond making films and TV shows. He has been investing behind his private label brand Being Human, which is known for apparel and accessories. In 2017, he also launched Being Human e-cycles.

From FMCG companies to personal care and beauty product makers and from alcohol players and distilleries to paint companies, many players are making hand sanitisers in the country. While some of them have entered the space for commercial purposes, but others such as distilleries, sugar companies and liquor brands are making sanitisers to cater to the needs of the frontline health workers and police forces.

Hand sanitisers come under the Essential Commodities Act and prices have been fixed by the Central government. Khan’s hand sanitisers are priced in line with this government directive and 100 ml bottle comes for ₹50, while a 500 ml bottle is priced at ₹250.

According to estimates by Nielsen, nearly 153 new players entered the hand sanitiser space in India in March alone. Many new players have been announcing their entry into the hand sanitiser space, in line with consumers’ increased focus on health and hygiene due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.