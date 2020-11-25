Scotland to be the first country to make period products free

Scotland is set to be the first country in the world to make period products such as tampons and pads free for those who need it.

Members of the Scottish Parliament MSPs unanimously approved the Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Bill on Tuesday.

“The Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Bill has been passed unanimously by MSPs this evening,” the Scottish Parliament tweeted from its official account.

The Bill was introduced by Labour member Monica Lennon. It “proposes different ways to make period products (like sanitary pads and tampons) available for free to people who need them.”

“Thank you to everyone who has campaigned for period dignity and to my MSP colleagues for backing the Bill tonight. A proud day for Scotland and a signal to the world that free universal access to period products can be achieved. #freeperiodproducts,” tweeted Lennon.

The bill is aimed at reducing “Period Poverty” which means being unable to afford or access period products.

As per the financial memorandum accompanying the bill, the scheme could cost the government an estimated £8.7 million a year by 2022, depending on the number of women who access it.

As part of the legislation, the Scottish Government will set up a nationwide scheme to allow people who need period products to access them for free.

Period products will also be available in schools, colleges and universities across Scotland.

It will be the responsibility of the local authorities and education providers to ensure the products are available for free as per the new rules.