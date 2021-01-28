Seniority rolls out a digital engagement for senior citizens

Seniority, an RPG Group Company and a shopping destination for senior citizens, has launched Evergreen Club, a web-based platform for senior citizens.

This has been created to help seniors find a renewed sense of belonging by attending a host of exciting events and forming new meaningful connections.

Nearly 57 million people in India are victims of depression and another 38 million suffer from anxiety disorders, as per a report by the World Health Organisation. This number has increased manifold due to the unprecedented pandemic, affecting people of all age groups, especially senior citizens, whose mental health took a drastic hit in the last few months.

Interactive sessions

The Evergreen Club is a web and app-based platform where people above the age of 55 years can ‘e-meet’ like-minded people and socialise with them over similar interests. They can also participate in interactive sessions such as Antakshari, Tambola, Open Mic and Karaoke, and learning-based expert sessions like gardening, yoga, dance therapy and crafts. Besides indulging in fun and recreational activities, they can develop creative hobbies and nurture new talents in the comfort of their homes. The platform also allows them to access exclusive content such as blogs and webinars relevant to them, says a company release.

Tapan Mishra, Founder, Seniority, said, “We are in a situation of mental pandemic, because the coronavirus has affected us all, regardless of geographies and socio-economic backgrounds. Since senior citizens have limited choices to entertain themselves, we wanted to do something to maintain their emotional well-being during such challenging times. Evergreen Club is a unique digital platform through which Seniority has taken the initiative of helping them find a sense of purpose and renewed confidence. Our pilot sessions have received an overwhelming response and we are glad to extend this app to all seniors. We will continue to host exciting events and add relevant content on the app, while also enhancing it with more interesting features in the next few months.”

While the government and social organisations are developing medical and healthcare solutions for elderly in the country, Seniority has been cognisant of their emotional and lifestyle requirements. Evergreen Club is a step in the direction of ensuring a positive and cheerful future for the elderly in the time to come.

Seniority has a product portfolio of over 10,000 products ranging from medical and wellness to leisure and lifestyle, and serves over six lakh customers, the release said.