Sequoia India MD’s son builds Refuge app to help displaced Ukrainians

Tejas Ravishankar, a 15-year-old son of Sequoia India’s managing director GV Ravi Shankar, has built an app to help connect Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries. . He announced the launch of the Refuge app on Twitter.

Based on his Twitter bio, Tejas is a software developer, co-founder of a software company Dimension, co-owner of Buildergroop and the maker of Volt.

1. Advanced verification features based on national IDs across the world

2. Map to find the closest help locations

3. Listings offering food, shelter, healthcare, transport

4. Translation in 12+ languages

5. Request help in 2 clicks — Tejas (@XtremeDevX) March 31, 2022

On March 22, he sought support on Twitter for the launch of his app. Google Play directed him to tag the developer handle to obtain console support. In his tweet, the 15-year-old claimed that he developed the app in two weeks.

Hello @GooglePlay, I've spent the past 2 weeks building an app for Ukrainian refugees to find shelter.



The app was submitted for review and it still hasn't been approved.

Since this is a time-sensitive situation, would appreciate if this can be expedited to help those in need! — Tejas (@XtremeDevX) March 22, 2022

According to him, the Refuge app has several features including advanced verification based on national identity, a map to find nearby support locations, listings offering food, shelter, healthcare, and transport.

The app allows the refugee to request help in just two clicks, Tejas claimed in a tweet. It also supports translation in over 12 languages, he added.

Tejas’s father, GV Ravi Shankar, retweeted and appreciated the younger generation for their thoughtful action. He said, “They decide to not debate, but act.” He also urged Tejas to keep working on more ideas.

More power to the younger generation! They decide to not debate but act. Keep building @XtremeDevX!



Please RT to help create impact! https://t.co/EE8wdGfkbQ — G V Ravi Shankar (@gvravishankar) March 31, 2022

The app is available for download on Google Play and is supported on all devices. The reviews are positive, claiming that the app is user-friendly and helps connect refugees all over the globe.