Sequoia India MD’s son builds Refuge app to help displaced Ukrainians

Tejas Ravishankar, a 15-year-old son of Sequoia India’s managing director GV Ravi Shankar, has built an app to help connect Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries. . He announced the launch of the Refuge app on Twitter.
Based on his Twitter bio, Tejas is a software developer, co-founder of a software company Dimension, co-owner of Buildergroop and the maker of Volt.
On March 22, he sought support on Twitter for the launch of his app. Google Play directed him to tag the developer handle to obtain console support. In his tweet, the 15-year-old claimed that he developed the app in two weeks.
According to him, the Refuge app has several features including advanced verification based on national identity, a map to find nearby support locations, listings offering food, shelter, healthcare, and transport.
The app allows the refugee to request help in just two clicks, Tejas claimed in a tweet. It also supports translation in over 12 languages, he added.
Tejas’s father, GV Ravi Shankar, retweeted and appreciated the younger generation for their thoughtful action. He said, “They decide to not debate, but act.” He also urged Tejas to keep working on more ideas.
The app is available for download on Google Play and is supported on all devices. The reviews are positive, claiming that the app is user-friendly and helps connect refugees all over the globe.
