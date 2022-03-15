Shah Rukh Khan announces new OTT app ‘SRK+’  

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday teased is set to launch his own OTT venture.

The actor teased the launch of his upcoming OTT initiative across social media. Khan shared a creative with an image of himself giving a thumbs up with the logo ‘SRK+’ in the background on Twitter.

Referencing his film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Khan captioned the image ‘Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein’ ( Something is about to happen in the world of OTT).

Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein. pic.twitter.com/VpNmkGUUzM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 15, 2022

Quoting Khan’s tweet, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap revealed that he will be collaborating with the Bollywood star for the OTT app.

“Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+,” Kashyap tweeted.

“Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+,” wrote Salman Khan.

“Biggest news of the year! @iamsrk, this is going to change the face of OTT. Super excited,” tweeted filmmaker and Shah Rukh Khan’s long time collaborator Karan Johar.

The 56-year old star had been away from the big screen post his last release ‘Zero’ in 2018. He recently returned to public life, announcing the teaser for his upcoming film Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham which will release in January 2023.