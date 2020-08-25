Sharp decline in anxiety levels among young adolescents during Covid-19 pandemic: Study

Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
According to a study conducted by researchers from the University of Bristol, there has been a sharp decline in the anxiety levels among young adolescents aged 13-14 as compared to the levels reported in October last year, as per the Hindustan Times report.
Researchers were taken by surprise to find significantly lower rates of anxiety in teenagers, especially considering the coronavirus pandemic.
For the study, researchers examined 1,000 secondary school children in South West England. This also revealed the negative impact of schools on young minds as they seem to be in a better mental space due to the prolonged closure of schools.
This comes as the UK mulls on the resumption of schools. Recently, the UK’s chief medical advisor said that children not going back to school will be more hazardous than the novel coronavirus.
He said in an interview with BBC: “The chances of children dying from Covid-19 are incredibly small” - but missing lessons “damages children in the long run.”
The announcement drove the researchers to examine secondary school-goers in the UK.
Emily Widnall, the lead author of the research, said in an interview with BBC: “With the whole world in the grip of a devastating pandemic, which has thrown everyone’s lives into turmoil, the natural expectation would be to see an increase in anxiety. While we saw anxiety levels rise for a few of our participants, it was a big surprise to discover quite the opposite was the case for many of them.”
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
During uncertain times such as now, being credit-confident (being confident of obtaining a loan with fewer ...
This benefit is welcome if the original cover is small, but has its limitations
The Charter doesn’t stem from any legal provision in the Income Tax Act
Bellwether indices rallied in the midst of instability last week; tread with caution
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...