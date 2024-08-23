Consumers are shifting their focus to healthy munching while indulging in snacks that align with their fitness goals and improve mood. People are consciously opting for portion control and prefer snacking over meals.

According to the India findings from the Mondelez International snacking report, 89 per cent of consumers mentioned that they consume snacks during a special time of the day, while 82 per cent hunt for different snacks that cater to their needs.

“Consumers around India report a greater emphasis on well-being as 82 per cent attest, “Recently, I have prioritised making health-conscious decisions. Snacks are key to boosting health, both physical and mental. Indian consumers report regularly consuming snacks to meet a variety of health needs, such as aligning with fitness goals (86 per cent), boosting energy (82 per cent), and improving mood (84 per cent). Almost nine in 10 Indian consumers say they feel in control when moderating their snack portions (86 per cent ), while almost eight in 10 report that they would rather have a smaller portion of an indulgent snack than a bigger portion of a low-fat/sugar alternative version (79 per cent),” mentions the findings.

Despite inflationary pressures, snacking has increased, with some consumers preferring to customise their snacks, “

70 per cent of people are snacking at least twice a day. The role of snacks is when people are hungry and want to eat something but consumers are also using snacks for a variety of different needs. Building connections is a very important need when it comes to snacking and is even more relevant in India than in other markets. For example from the Mondelez world we have, Oreo, we say Oreo plays a role, it’s a connector within the family. Further, Indians are replacing meals with snacks, you know, because there’s a need to have smaller meals given the busy lives that people lead. This means, on some occasions, a snack will replace a meal,” said Nitin Saini, Vice President – Marketing, Mondelez India to businessline.

Plant-based snacks

India ranked number two after Indonesia among consumers (85 per cent) who have tried or would want to try plant-based snacks followed by Mexico, China, Brazil, the UK, Germany, the United States, New Zealand, Australia and Canada. 75 per cent of consumers stated that they try to eat less meat while 71 per cent avoid dairy. Indian consumers are also keen to have plant-based versions of their favourite snacks.

“Plant-based snacks are emerging in the niche segment both in India and globally,” added Nitin Saini.

