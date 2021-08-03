Variety

Sonu Sood to be brand ambassador for Zandu Balm

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on August 03, 2021

file photo   -  The Hindu

The balm’s brand philosophy and values resonate with Sonu Sood, who has been a “one stop solution for people in pain”

Emami Ltd has roped in actor Sonu Sood as a brand ambassador for its flagship pain relief offering, Zandu Balm.

Known as the market leader in the ₹1,200 crore plus balm market in the country, Zandu Balm’s ayurvedic formulation offers fast action and absorption to provide quick pain relief for headache, body ache and cold.

According to Mohan Goenka, Director, Emami Limited, the balm’s brand philosophy and values resonate with the philosophy and values of its new brand ambassador, Sonu Sood, who has been a “one stop solution for people in pain”.

Directed by Vishal and produced by the creative agency Vox Parables, the offerings new television commercial has already been released, the company said in a release.

Published on August 03, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

branding and design
Emami Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.