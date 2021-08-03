Sonu Sood to be brand ambassador for Zandu Balm

Emami Ltd has roped in actor Sonu Sood as a brand ambassador for its flagship pain relief offering, Zandu Balm.

Known as the market leader in the ₹1,200 crore plus balm market in the country, Zandu Balm’s ayurvedic formulation offers fast action and absorption to provide quick pain relief for headache, body ache and cold.

According to Mohan Goenka, Director, Emami Limited, the balm’s brand philosophy and values resonate with the philosophy and values of its new brand ambassador, Sonu Sood, who has been a “one stop solution for people in pain”.

Directed by Vishal and produced by the creative agency Vox Parables, the offerings new television commercial has already been released, the company said in a release.