Ravi Ahuja

At a time when streaming wars and technological disruptions are reshaping the entertainment landscape, Ravi Ahuja, who has been appointed as the Chairman of Global Television Studios and President & Chief Operating Officer of Sony Pictures Entertainment, believes in getting execution right while honing creative excellence.

As he prepares to take on the role of President and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2025, his journey from a Cleveland kid to a Hollywood executive serves as a testament to the power of continuous learning, strategic thinking, and adaptability in navigating the ever-changing world of entertainment.

Hollywood connect

Born in Tennessee and raised in Cleveland, Ahuja’s journey to the upper echelons of Hollywood is marked by a series of career moves. With undergraduate and MBA degrees from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Ahuja’s educational background laid the foundation for his ascent to the entertainment industry. With self-deprecating humour that belies his impressive credentials, Ahuja jokes about his tenuous connection to his Indian heritage: “I can’t speak the language. But I do know the bad words.”

Ahuja’s career trajectory reflects a pattern of building on accumulated knowledge and experience. Prior to joining Sony in March 2021, he held key positions at Walt Disney Television and Fox Networks Group. At Disney, he played a central role in merging Disney/ABC Television and Fox Networks following Disney’s acquisition of Fox in early 2019. His 12-year tenure at Fox saw him spearhead investments in emerging technologies and platforms, including Hulu, Roku, and Draft Kings.

At Sony, Ahuja leads all production businesses for Sony Pictures Television (SPT), overseeing a vast portfolio that includes US and international productions, non-fiction content, kids’ programming, and game shows. Under his leadership, SPT produces hundreds of acclaimed television series worldwide, including The Crown, The Boys, Gen V, Cobra Kai, Better Call Saul, The Last of Us, Shark Tank, American Idol, So You Think You Can Dance, 90 Day Fiancé, Octonauts, SuperKitties, and many more. The studio received 54 Emmy nominations in 2023, its highest in 2023, including three for Best Drama.

What sets him apart

Ahuja’s strategy at Sony differs from that of many competitors. While other media conglomerates are heavily investing in direct-to-consumer streaming platforms, Sony has positioned itself as a content creator for various services. During an interview at TheGrill 2023 Spotlight, he said, “Our whole focus is on film and television production.” This approach allows Sony to be nimble in a rapidly changing market, though it’s not without challenges. “The biggest challenge to our strategy right now is the pullback in streaming,” Ahuja acknowledges.

Despite these challenges, Ahuja remains optimistic about the future of the entertainment industry. He sees the current turbulence as part of a larger transition: “I think in 2040, we’re going to look back at this time, and we’re going to say, ‘Oh, wow, that was really simple. Television just transitioned from one form of delivery to the other.’”

Ahuja’s leadership style is characterised by a focus on continuous learning and strategic thinking. In a commencement speech at Wharton in 2023, from where he has undergraduate and MBA degrees, Ahuja emphasised the importance of “adding skill blocks on top of skill blocks” throughout one’s career. He credits his own success to active reading and a curiosity that often presaged his career moves.

‘From a player to a coach’

At Sony, Ahuja has been instrumental in key M&A activities, including the acquisitions of Industrial Media, Bad Wolf, and Pixomondo. He’s also overseeing Sony’s expansion in India to make it a major player in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets.

Ahuja’s approach to leadership is guided by four key principles: quality, people, execution, and leadership. He stresses the importance of building strong teams and maintaining relationships. “As you go forward in your career and have more scope, you become less of a player and more of a coach,” he observes.

Looking ahead, Ahuja remains committed to Sony’s current strategy while staying open to change. “It’s a business strategy, so it could change if circumstances change,” he notes, underlining the adaptability that has defined his career.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit