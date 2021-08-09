SonyLIV records 3X in viewership with recent sporting events

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
OTT streaming platform SonyLIV has recorded landmark numbers with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and India’s tour of Sri Lanka post the recent success of the Euro 2020, the platform has announced.
Since the beginning of sporting events like India’s tour of Sri Lanka in mid-July and the ongoing Olympics, SonyLIV registered a 3x increase in viewership. The platform had offered highlights, player compilations, and specials of India’s tour of Sri Lanka in four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
For the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, it had offered 20 livestreams. The platform had tied up with Google for their Organised Search Results Page (OSRP) to enhance consumer engagement. “With this collaboration, users searched and watched their favourite team or athlete’s medal-winning performances, world record clips, medal event highlights, comprehensive day-wise India highlights, and more on Google OneBox in the form of SonyLIV VODs,” it said.
SonyLIV had roped in over 100 advertisers for India’s tour of Sri Lanka and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The list of sponsors included brands such as Maruti Suzuki, LIC, JSW (Jindal Steel), WazirX, Vimal, Swiggy Betway, Fresh to Home and MPL.
The platform also cleared 99 per cent of its total advertising inventory, on the back of continued support from brands such as AMFI, Apple, Tata Motors, RBI, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Amazon, Herbalife, Visa, Amul, TVS Eurogrip Tyres, NPCI, Accenture, Acer, Dafanews, CoinDCX, Abbott, Cars24, Medibuddy, Bridgestone, Raymond, Yamaha, Fastrack and GoDigit, it said.
SonyLIV is also the streaming partner for India’s tour of England, comprising five test matches that began on August 4.
Ranjana Mangla, Sr. VP & Head of Ad Revenue, Sony LIV said, “We are enthralled with the overwhelming response from advertisers that helped clear 99% of our total inventory for India’s tour of Sri Lanka and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. While the majority of the Euro 2020 advertisers continued their association, we onboarded more than 100 advertisers. With sports consumption on the rise, we are confident of onboarding new brands for the India-England series,” added Mangla.
