Soorarai Pottru teaser out : Angry young Suriya in full rage

The teaser of actor Suriya's much-awaited movie, Soorarai Pottrum, was unveiled on Tuesday by Malayalam actor Mohanlal. The one minute plus teaser is already making waves on social media within minutes of its release. The hashtag #SooraraiPottruTeaser has been trending on the micro-blogging website Twitter since morning.

The one minute teaser opens with a younger version of Suriya who plays the role of Nedumaaran Rajangam, an aspiring entrepreneur who dreams to open an airline company with just Rs. 6,000 in hand. The teaser then moves to serious note with a recalcitrant Suriya fighting against all odds to achieve his dream. A slide in the teaser shows that the movie is about 'An ordinary man with an extraordinary dream'.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the movie is loosely based on the life of G R Gopinath, founder of India's first low-cost airline Air Deccan.

Kongara' previous movie was Irudhi Suttru, a sports drama released in 2016. The movie, featuring R. Madhavan in the leading role as a boxing coach and newcomer Ritika Singh as an aspiring boxer, bagged many awards including for best director. The movie was simultaneously made in Hindi under the title Saala Khadoos'.

Soorarai Pottru is Suriya's 38th film and fans of the actor is pinning hopes on this movie after both of his films released last year failed to create big impact at the box office. NGK and Kaappaan are the two films of the actor released in 2019.

Music for the movie has been composed by actor-cum musician GV Prakash Kumar. Soorarai Pottru is the 74th movie for the music director who is currently focusing more on his acting career. The music director recently announced that he will be composer for Suriya next project with Vetrimaran which will be his 75th film as a music composer.

Aparna Balamurali, who was last seen in Rajiv Menon's film Sarvam Thaala Mayam, will play the female lead in Soorarai Pottru while Jackie Shroff, Mohan Babu and Paresh Rawal will play pivotal roles in the movie. The movie is bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and producer Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.

The summer release is expected to hit the screens for Tamil New Year in April 2020