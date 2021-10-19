Special anti-virus mask in Covid times from VST IoT Solutions

VST IoT Solutions under the Kerala Start-up Mission has launched a special mask that can kill viruses in five seconds on contact with the surface, earning topicality when schools are to reopen after one-and-a-half years of the Covid pandemic-induced break.

The product, which has been proven effective by using a unique nano-coating technology tested at BTS Lab Mumbai, will be of extra help for primary-level students who are prone to be careless in their social conduct during Covid times.

Vending machine

The one-year-old start-up has also come up with an IoT-based vending machine with QR-code payment system, where the user can dispense the mask without touching it at all.

Such a facility can also be useful in public places like hotels, public parks, schools, colleges, airports, cinema halls, malls and industrial places, according to VST IoT Solutions.

The company, which functions from Kochi, has further developed a surface disinfectant that remains active for 24 hours. VST IoT Solutions is looking for distributors across the country, a press release said.

KSUM is the State’s 2006-founded nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities.