Special postal cover to mark ‘Bangalore Swinging in the ’70s’

The Department of Post (DoP), Karnataka Circle, has opened Museum of Communication depicting the growth of postal and communication in the State and brought out a special postal cover and picture post card to mark ‘Bangalore Swinging in the ’70s’.

“Karnataka’s postal history has a chequered past and is unique. It was ruled by Wodeyars of Mysuru in Old Mysore region, Bombay Presidency in the north known as Mumbai Karnataka, Naizam in Hyderabad Karnataka and Madras Presidency. In order to preserve and pass it on to the future generations, we conceived and created Museum of Communication,” Charles Lobo, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka, told BusinessLine.

The Museum in Bengaluru is housed in a building which dates back to 1804 on Museum Road at its Post Office complex.

“The building housing the museum is a historic one as it was occupied by the British before leaving the old Residency to new Residency. The building once housed Madras Bank, residence of jail superintendent and later as Government Museum, which gives the name to the road front of it as Museum Road,” said Lobo.

To mark the occasion, DoP released special cover and picture post cards — ‘Bangalore Swinging in the 70s’.

According to Lobo, the Bengaluru city has a mystic charm in its past as reflected in stories, century old colonial bungalows and restaurants. The charm has been vividly captured by Paul Fernandes in his enthralling colourful portraits as brought out in ‘Bangalore Swinging in the 70s’. This booklet of picture postcards is an effort to take this charm to entire world.

‘Mysore Anche’ to present

Talking about the Museum, Lobo said, it has many interesting displays such as ancient cash bags used by delivery men, the ‘Mail Runner’ belt used as an identity card by postmen, the age-old bicycle used to deliver letters. All are displayed in six rooms.

As one enters Sandesh — the first room showcases the pictorial depiction through stamps on three themes namely ‘Birth of the nation’, ‘Celebrate Indian culture’ and ‘Mysore Anche’.

The second section or room Samparka — has exhibits on various items of mode of communication of the yesterday such as Morse Code, Mail Bomb Detector, AL Machine, Petromax Light, Stamps and seals Imprest with Army Postal Uniforms.

The third room, Samputa — one can see exhibits old order books, bags and sorting cases while the fourth room, Samvahana — showcases the VSAT apparatus. Then one goes to next room, Sangathi — here items of brass weights, rain coats and various bags used over centuries are kept for display.

Rare stamps on display

The last room Sangraha — displays some philately frames along with feedback and activity room. Here special covers and rare stamps are on display. Also on display are various types of letter boxes and stamp collection machine.

Lobo said the Museum is designed in such a way that schools can send their children on educational tour.

“Here, we want to showcase the crucial role the post offices played in establishing link between the people across India and the world,” he said.

“A specially designed hall with a capacity to seat 50 is fitted with an LCD screen to beam documentaries and this acts as teaching tool for children,” he added.