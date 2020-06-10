Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 begins production amid Covid-19

The first instalment of the series had made $375.5 million worldwide and had won the Oscar for the best-animated film.

The studio is aiming to release a spin-off with Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen after the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 film.

The cast includes Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld as the voice of Miles Morales/Spider-Man and Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, respectively. According to a report by Gadgets260, producer Phil Lord had earlier hinted that Japanese Spider-Man from the 1978 Spider-Man series might also be involved with the film.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 has been in development even before the first instalment was released. Dave Callaham of The Expendables fame is the writer of the movie, while Joaquim Dos Santos (Avatar: The Last Airbender) is the director.

The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s sequel was slated to be released on April 8, 2022, will now be released on October 7, 2022.

Sony, in April, had officially delayed the release of its two biggest Spider-Man movies — the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and the third instalment in the Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy, the Verge had reported.

Earlier this week, lead animator Nick Kondo had announced the beginning of production posting on Twitter a ten-second video animation with the movie’s logo along with the caption “First day on the job!” The movie’s logo had “2022” emblazoned in the middle.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!