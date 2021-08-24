Spider-Man: No Way Home to release exclusively in movie theatres in India on December 17

Superhero movie Spider-Man: No Way Home will release in India on December 17, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures India have announced.

Sony Pictures is the distribution arm of Sony.

As the makers of the movie released a new teaser trailer on Tuesday, Marvel and Sony have announced that the movie will release exclusively in movie theaters on December 17.

The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in India, Sony Pictures India has said.

As movie theatres open gradually across India with the possibility of States such as Maharashtra likely to permit reopening by next month, Hollywood studios are looking at making up for losses in the country with a slate of new releases including select movie titles already released in other parts of the world.

Multiplexes and theatres in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu are also set to open from August 27, nearly four months after remaining closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Warner Bros’ lineup of movies includes Fast and Furious 9 scheduled for release in September.

Sony Pictures will release Venom, Peter Rabbit 2 and Escape Room 2.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released ahead of a major Christmas weekend with releases such as Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha and Allu Arjun’s Telugu movie Pushpa which is to be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.