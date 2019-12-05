Statue of Unity attracts more daily visitors than Statue of Liberty

The Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL) on Thursday informed that the tourist inflow at the World's tallest statue on Narmada river – Statue of Unity has outpaced that at the Statue of Liberty in the US.

The daily average tourist footfall at Statue of Unity during November 2019 reached 15,036, where as Statue of Liberty attracts around 10,000 daily visitors on average.

"It is noteworthy that the Statue of Liberty in the US is a 133-year old world famous monument, whereas the Statue of Unity is just 13 months old," stated a statement from the SSNNL.

The daily average tourist footfall at the Statue of Unity during the first twelve months was 8,653, but this has increased by about 74 per cent in November.

SSNNL, which manages the Narmada dam, was also entrusted with the implementation of the Statue of Unity project.

The 182-meter Sardar Patel's statue was dedicated to the nation on October 31, 2018. However since then, a lot of tourist attractions and sports activities have been set up to bring in more visitors.

SSNNL in its statement informed that total 30,90,723 tourists have visited Kevadia ( place where the statue is built) till November 30and total income of ₹85.57 crore has been generated from it. The statue costed around ₹2,400 crore.