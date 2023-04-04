Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve earlier in September 2022 shared a meme mocking the iPhone 14 for its similarity with iPhone 13. She now says that she cannot live without her iPhone. The phone featured in a list of nine things Eva mentioned in an interview with The Strategist that she cannot live without.

“I’m gonna keep it brief. It is a tool for creatives and an aesthetic-design masterpiece. It’s changed the way we have all lived our lives and, very simply put, my feelings on the entire thing are just, it’s genius,” Eve said in the interview.

Eve is the youngest of three children of the late Apple founder Steve Jobs and Lauren Powell Jobs. The photo Eve shared featured a man purchasing a new shirt similar to the one he is already wearing. She captioned the photo saying, “Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today.”

The iPhone 14 series includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The smartphone is priced at ₹79,999 at launch.

