Steve Job’s daughter mocks Apple iPhone 14 launch, shares meme on Instagram

Steve Job’s daughter Eva shared a meme over Apple’s iPhone 14 launch. The 24-year-old shared an Instagram story featuring a man purchasing a new shirt similar to the one he is already wearing. Eva captioned the photo saying, “Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today.”

Eva Jobs on Instagram

Eva is the youngest of three children of the late Apple founder Steve Jobs and Lauren Powell Jobs.

According to reports, Steve Jobs worked closely with Apple Inc. designer Jony Ive to develop a line of products, including Apple Store, App Store, iMac, iPad, iTunes and iPhone.

The company on Wednesday launched its new iPhone 14 series with four models iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

Twitterati reacted to Eva’s hilarious post on the new iPhone launch.

Eve Jobs, the daughter of Steve Jobs, isn't impressed by the new iPhone 😂 #AppleEventpic.twitter.com/F3P73wYmbO — Leon ✌️ (@leon_fellner) September 7, 2022