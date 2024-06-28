It promises to be a Super Saturday for cricket fans and advertisers. With India entering the final of ICC T20 World Cup after a gap of ten years, there is a frenzy to book last minute ad spots, which are being sold at hefty premiums. Restaurants and pubs are also gearing up for higher footfalls and revenues on Saturday evening for the tentpole event.

Sources said that the prices for the last minute ad spot buys for the final clash with South Africa at the scenic Kensington Oval in Barbados are being sold at 40-50 per cent premium.

“India in the World Cup finals is a national event. There is bound to be renewed advertising interest especially for fence sitters. It will be sold out,” said Navin Khemka, CEO-South Asia, EssenceMediacom.

Sarfaraz Ansari, Senior Vice-President, Mudramax, said, “There has been a strong advertiser interest to pick up last minute ad spots for the final match. About 10-15 per cent ad inventory was left with the broadcaster, which is being sold at a premium. It is expected to be sold out by Friday evening.”

The T20 World Cup being held in the US and West Indies started on a tepid note when it came to advertiser interest, with lower-than-expected viewership due to early morning matches and delayed night matches on account of rains.

As the tournament progressed, however, interest picked up. The official broadcaster, Disney Star, which began with 19 sponsors, ramped up the count by roping in more sponsors. This included brands such as Asian Paints, Under Armour, Skoda, Angel One, Vodafone Idea and Whisper.

A good punt

Existing advertisers are also looking to put in higher spends on the final match. Mayank Shah, Vice-President, Parle Products, said, “We will be spending about 25 per cent higher on World Cup finals than other matches. Unlike the IPL, the World Cup is a punt; if India does well, it draws good numbers. We expect the finals to garner one of the best viewership ratings,” he added.

Meanwhile, restaurants and bars are padding up to cash in on the fervour of the finals. Rahul Singh, Founder & CEO, The Beer Cafe, said, “We are expecting a super Saturday with the finals, and will certainly expect to garner double the revenues compared to a regular screening.”

“Starting Friday, our outlets began receiving reservations for larger groups for Saturday’s match. Overall, we have been seeing a good growth in business and footfalls during the cricketing season, and we are optimistic about the final match on the same lines,” added Divya Aggarwal, Chief Growth Officer, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt Ltd.